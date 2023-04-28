Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Paluknys Eldership, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 73 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 154,000
4 room apartment in Sniurai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Sniurai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 76 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 74,500
SELLED VERY ERDVUS 4-YOU ROOMS BUY IN THE CALVEL! Large, warm and spacious apartment for sal…
4 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 79 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 300,000
SPACE AND PERSPECTIVE APARTMENT FOR SALE IN FOUR ROOMS IN FISHERIES, TYPE G .! An apartment…
House in Gervenupis, Lithuania
House
Gervenupis, Lithuania
25 m² Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
Just outside Kaunas lagoon, a 10-acre garden plot with a small house is sold in a quiet comm…
House in Narsieciai, Lithuania
House
Narsieciai, Lithuania
42 m² Number of floors 2
€ 27,500
House in Pipirai, Lithuania
House
Pipirai, Lithuania
126 m² Number of floors 2
€ 75,000
SELLED NOT TO PREPARE 2 HOUSE HOUSE WITH THE WILL BE A GUILLION G., RADAILS K., CLASS R. ID…
1 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 99,999
House in Pazagieniai, Lithuania
House
Pazagieniai, Lithuania
383 m² Number of floors 2
€ 38,000
HOUSE FOR THE HOUSE OF MAINTENANCE, LUZ G., PANEVISHERIES. HOUSE LIVES FROM INSTALLATIONS O…
3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 81,900
SHARE REMONED 3 ROOMS BUY IN THE SONGS, IN THE 11th CATCH OF KOVO. I WAS GOOD FOLLOWING THE…
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 10/12 Floor
€ 75,700
INDUSTRIAL INVESTICIAL 2 ROOMS WERE IN THE JOIN! ___________________________________________…
House in Narsieciai, Lithuania
House
Narsieciai, Lithuania
178 m² Number of floors 2
€ 169,999
HOUSE IN THE SOME OF JONUČI GENERAL INFORMATION: • Location – St. John's Village, Kaunas D…
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
147 m² Number of floors 2
€ 255,000

