Lithuania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Lithuania
New houses in Lithuania
All new buildings in Lithuania
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Lithuania
Residential
Apartment in Lithuania
House in Lithuania
Land in Lithuania
Luxury Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Lithuania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Lithuania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Kaunas County
Kaisiadoriu rajono savivaldybe
Residential properties for sale in Palomenes seniunija, Lithuania
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Saduniskes, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 120,000
House
Kuliskiai, Lithuania
173 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 204,000
SELL YOU, STILING, INCLUDED HOUSE NOT LOCAL ===========<1><>G1> <>GTAG1…
House
Alytus, Lithuania
99 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 43,000
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
41 m²
10/12 Floor
€ 76,065
INDUSTRIAL INVESTICIAL 2 ROOMS WERE IN THE JOIN! ___________________________________________…
House
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
710 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
For sale peace, authenticity and aesthetics, a stinky mansion and Arveal-Betion standing on …
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
123 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 143,000
"Trak Valley“ - Your family city! The new 150-home settlement has a private park with a pond…
House
Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
59 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 10,822
The homestead was built in 1981, is located in the southwestern part of Radviliškio, …
1 room apartment
Kairenai, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
29 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 26,000
SHARE DAL APPLICATION LOFT INDUSTRY, NEW VILLION ! BUY IN THE PUTION PLACE - VOS PORA MINUCH…
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
41 m²
10/12 Floor
€ 75,700
INDUSTRIAL INVESTICIAL 2 ROOMS WERE IN THE BERMS! __________________________________________…
House
Svencele, Lithuania
97 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 410,000
HIGH QUALITY FULL PREPARED HOUSE WITH LOSS IN THE CRANTIC ANT MARI CRANTIC !!! 4.25 ARS SECT…
2 room apartment
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
35 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 99,000
SELLED HEAT AND YOUTH 2 ROOMS BUY ONLY AFTER THE REMONY, IN THE MAPER OF THE MAPER, THE GUID…
House
Taurage, Lithuania
181 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 165,000
INDIVIDUAL INDIVIDUAL 2 HOUSE IN THE APPLICATION G., IN THE TOURAG The state provides PARAM…
Properties features in Palomenes seniunija, Lithuania
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map