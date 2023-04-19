Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Palomenes seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Saduniskes, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Saduniskes, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 120,000
Housein Kuliskiai, Lithuania
House
Kuliskiai, Lithuania
173 m² Number of floors 2
€ 204,000
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
99 m² Number of floors 2
€ 43,000
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 10/12 Floor
€ 76,065
Housein Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
House
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
710 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
123 m² Number of floors 2
€ 143,000
Housein Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
House
Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
59 m² Number of floors 1
€ 10,822
1 room apartmentin Kairenai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kairenai, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 26,000
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 10/12 Floor
€ 75,700
Housein Svencele, Lithuania
House
Svencele, Lithuania
97 m² Number of floors 2
€ 410,000
2 room apartmentin Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 35 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 99,000
Housein Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
181 m² Number of floors 2
€ 165,000
Properties features in Palomenes seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
