Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Raseiniu rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Paliepiu seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room apartmentin Silelis, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Silelis, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 90 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 149,000
CLOTH TWO COTEDS IN CLOSE THE CARD, ROMAIN! ________________________________________________…
Housein Pabrade, Lithuania
House
Pabrade, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 36,000
SHOWING IS FOR SALE IN A VERY BEAUTY PLACE, BEFORE THE RACE The homestead is in a wonderfu…
1 room apartmentin Kaunas, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 24 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 56,900
1 CAMBARIO BUY 2021M. WE RENOVATED WE ARE A CENTREED KAUNO! PUT BUTO LOCATION SHORT-TERM/ILG…
Housein Ausrakaimis, Lithuania
House
Ausrakaimis, Lithuania
90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 175,000
IN THE STUDY, THE NEW STATEMENT OF STATVIEW IS NECESSARY TO BLOOD THE NEW STATEMENT. Modern …
Housein Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
House
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
67 m² Number of floors 1
€ 54,000
A LIVING HOUSE IS INDICATED IN THE COURT. GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Needs r. self., Kur…
Housein Alytus, Lithuania
House
Alytus, Lithuania
99 m² Number of floors 2
€ 43,000
2 room apartmentin Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 49,900
Apartment for sale in Jonava, Klaipeda st. 5. The apartment is sold with furniture and house…
Housein Vidiskes, Lithuania
House
Vidiskes, Lithuania
501 m² Number of floors 2
€ 19,541
IGNALINOS R., KAZITICAL K. SELLED NOT BE CONCERNED TO STAT MANYABUTES WITH LOSS SKLYPU. BACK…
4 room apartmentin Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 77 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 109,900
Housein Akmeniskes, Lithuania
House
Akmeniskes, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 45,000
1 room apartmentin Kaunas, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 26 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 42,000
Kaunas m. Peace g. 41 for sale 1 k. apartment Price 42 000 EUR General information: Locatio…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
477 m² Number of floors 3
€ 850,000

Properties features in Paliepiu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir