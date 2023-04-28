Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Taurage County
  4. Silales rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Palentinio seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Palentinis, Lithuania
House
Palentinis, Lithuania
160 m² Number of floors 1
€ 52,900
HOUSE WITH DALINE APDERS OF SILRING R. SAV., PALENTIN K. GENERAL INFORMATION: - total area …

Properties features in Palentinio seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir