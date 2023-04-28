Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Taurage County
  4. Silales rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Palentinio seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
House in Palentinis, Lithuania
House
Palentinis, Lithuania
160 m² Number of floors 1
€ 52,900
HOUSE WITH DALINE APDERS OF SILRING R. SAV., PALENTIN K. GENERAL INFORMATION: - total area …

Properties features in Palentinio seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir