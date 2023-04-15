Lithuania
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Realting.com
Lithuania
Klaipeda County
Palangos miesto savivaldybe
Houses
Houses for sale in Palangos miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania
Palanga
32
House
33 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Palanga, Lithuania
40 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 204,000
House
Palanga, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 225,900
A cottage already built on Palanga, Austėėėė, is currently on sale. Partial finish, you can …
House
Palanga, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 219,900
House
Palanga, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 189,900
IN PALANG, IN THE HISTER OF THE WAY, STATOMS NEW HOME. THE COTED OF THIS YEAR, WHERE IS SUBL…
House
Palanga, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 169,900
House
Palanga, Lithuania
135 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 295,000
In Palanga, two new individual houses are being built on Austea Street. 135 sqm., 3 acres o…
House
Palanga, Lithuania
79 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 139,900
In the cozy and small residential area “Green wave” a spacious cottage is sold. A reliable …
House
Palanga, Lithuania
81 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
SELLING QUALITY EQUIPMENT AND COMFORTED LIFE SIGN 81 KV. M KOTEDG IN THE HOLIDAY ! _________…
House
Palanga, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 195,900
House
Palanga, Lithuania
78 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 408,000
IN THE KUNIGIN, ALL GREETS SELLED HOUSE WITH TWO BUTAIS. FULL EQUIPMENT, WITH ALL REQUIREMEN…
House
Palanga, Lithuania
90 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 234,000
2022 METHOD STATES, EXCLUSIVE DESIGN, A+ CLASS HOUSE IN PALANG, WE CLOSE 12 HOME CARD. ====…
House
Palanga, Lithuania
90 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 224,000
2022 METHOD STATES, EXCLUSIVE DESIGN, A+ CLASS HOUSE IN PALANG, WE CLOSE 12 HOME CARD. ====…
House
Palanga, Lithuania
576 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 560,000
PALANGA - PUTIC INVESTMENT - LIVING HOUSE WITH POILS PATALPOMIS. Built in 2016,100% finality…
House
Palanga, Lithuania
176 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
House
Palanga, Lithuania
74 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 139,000
Spacious 3 – 4-room cottages are designed in the saint. Each of the 5 cottages is thought ou…
House
Palanga, Lithuania
117 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
EXCLUDED IN THE EXCLUSIVE ARCHITECTURE HOME IN THE FACILITY! LAST - THIS IS A LAST HOUSE IN …
House
Palanga, Lithuania
62 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 227,000
In the priestly, near the pine forest, the Aido Trail project sells an individual 61.94 sqm.…
House
Palanga, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 195,000
A new and already completed building A+ class house near the sea in the Kunigija Palanga is …
House
Palanga, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 189,000
A new and already completed building A+ class house near the sea in the Kunigija Palanga is …
House
Palanga, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 179,000
A new and already completed building A+ class house near the sea in the Kunigija Palanga is …
House
Palanga, Lithuania
62 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 227,000
In the priestly, near the pine forest, the Aido Trail project sells an individual 61.94 sqm.…
House
Palanga, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 188,000
A cottage already built on Palanga, Austėėėė, is currently on sale. Partial finish, you can …
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Palanga, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
Lithuania, Palanga city, Hipodromo St. Semi-detached house with partial completion in very p…
House
Palanga, Lithuania
64 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
House
Palanga, Lithuania
104 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
House
Palanga, Lithuania
106 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
SHOWED COTED COUNTRY BIRUTE PARK! It is a prestigious part of Palanga, where at a distance o…
House
Palanga, Lithuania
263 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
7-room house for sale in the Holy One. The residential house and farm building for sale are…
House
Ausrakaimis, Lithuania
90 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 175,000
IN THE STUDY, THE NEW STATEMENT OF STATVIEW IS NECESSARY TO BLOOD THE NEW STATEMENT. Modern …
House
Palanga, Lithuania
239 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,553,175
House for sale in the heart of Palanga! ========================================= ADVANTAGE:…
House
Palanga, Lithuania
270 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
HOUSE FOR SALE IN THE CENTER OF PALANGA. ==================================================…
