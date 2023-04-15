Lithuania
2
Show properties list
Lithuania
Klaipeda County
Palangos miesto savivaldybe
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Palangos miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania
Palanga
Apartment
44 properties total found
1 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
20 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 59,900
A great choice for looking for housing for short escapes to the seaside where you can combin…
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
64 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale in the Gianti, in Palanga, spacious with autonomous heating 2-room apartment. The f…
1 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
21 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 83,900
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
64 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 140,000
3 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
48 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 152,900
PALANOS CENTRE IS SELECTED NEW EQUIPMENT WITH PRIVACY TERASA. Apartment bright, large window…
1 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 82,499
Fully equipped student-type apartment for sale in Palanga, total area 30 sq.m. This is a gre…
3 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
51 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 270,000
In the heart of the attic, near the central part of the city, we offer you to buy a newly re…
3 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
79 m²
1/11 Floor
€ 274,750
Rare opportunity! Spacious loft in the heart of Palanga! Even 78kv.m. the loft over 2 floo…
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
28 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 130,000
Apartment rental business for sale in Palanga! Next to Palanga, Kunigi, in a cozy „R Rainbo…
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
40 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 204,000
IN THE KUNIGIN, ALL GREETS FOR THE SIGNAL BUY. FULL EQUIPMENT, WITH ALL REQUIREMENTS WHITE,…
3 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
37 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 139,000
Fully equipped comfortable washing Scandinavian-style apartments for sale in the Kunigi, wit…
3 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 400,000
3-room apartment for sale in the prestigious Palanga part of Birutos al. ===========<1&g…
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
63 m²
3/8 Floor
€ 159,000
OFFER FULL EQUIPMENT 2 ROOM. BUT! The sea has never been so close to you yet! This is an in…
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
43 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 145,000
IN THE VERY GREAT PLACE IN THE PALANG, A 2-HOUSE BUYING OF 2 HUMAN GATCHAS. 42.87 sqm apartm…
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 128,500
Spacious 2kamb. apartment near the center of Palanga! Newly equipped! Ground floor with wind…
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
57 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 166,400
INDUSTRIAL APARTMENTS WITH DIDEL, PRIVATE TERASA. LANGES TO ORIENT THE CRYPTIMI OF THE EVEN…
4 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
64 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 200,000
PURCHASE (www.sgarden.lt) – is a tandem-sensitive and matured project by talented and demand…
1 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
29 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 103,000
Parts of the residential house for sale in the heart of the city! There are just a few free …
1 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 72,500
SELLED IN THE STUDY OF 1 ROOM IN THE STUDY, SCHOOL G. 61 In the Holy, a neat 1 room apartmen…
1 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
20 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 75,555
New and fully equipped apartment in the priestly project MY BODY 2 - a great investment in h…
4 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
86 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 165,000
Family offer with children or people looking for edrva housing. 4-room- 3-bedroom apartment …
3 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
56 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 155,000
In the most picturesque place in Lithuania, right next to the Baltic Sea - A+ class apartmen…
4 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
69 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 147,777
1 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 115,000
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 99,000
6 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
6 Number of rooms
106 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 1,200,000
1 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
40 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 80,000
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
81 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 169,000
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
31 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 105,000
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 155,900
FULLY INSTALLED 2 ROOMS. APARTMENT IN THE WELCOME YOU! =====================================…
