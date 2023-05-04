Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Pakruojo seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

House in Piliuona, Lithuania
House
Piliuona, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
2 room apartment in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 21,000
2 room apartment in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 86,000
House in Jonusai, Lithuania
House
Jonusai, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 275,000
4 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 303,333
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 82,000
House in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 167,000
House in Lepsiai, Lithuania
House
Lepsiai, Lithuania
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 138,000
3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 209,873
4 room house in Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room house
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 487,778
House in Azuozeriai, Lithuania
House
Azuozeriai, Lithuania
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000

