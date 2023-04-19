Lithuania
Residential properties for sale in Pakrazancio seniunija, Lithuania
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Budiskes, Lithuania
82 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
MUSINURATE YOUR HICP IMPLEMENTATION! …………………………………. The house in the notice is only visualiz…
1 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
27 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 48,500
HOUSE ALREADY BUILD AND EXECUTIVE PURCHASE SANDORS WOULD BE PROVIDED Convenient car contact…
House
Sirutiskis, Lithuania
100 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 38,000
SELLOW OF THE MARK WITH BUILDING IN THE CUSTOMS CITY (BABLES) GENERAL INFORMATION: •Light g…
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
74 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
SELLING HOUSE WITH LOSS IN THE PRESS OF THE PRESS IN THE COUNCIL !!! 4.5 ARIR SKLYP ! PUTION…
2 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 46,000
2 ROOMS BUY IN THE FIFTH HOME HIGH, VILLIES G., THE FUND. BUAST PROCEDURE, SELECTED WITH WHI…
2 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
42 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 44,000
THE LIGHT WAS IN THE THIRD JONAV CENTRE, WE RENOVATED NAME. RENOVATION PAYED !!! Two-room …
House
Petkunai, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
SELLING ONE HIGH CARTON, ECONOMIC AND HEATING, NEW IN THE EXECUTION, THE CENTER OF THE LAPS,…
4 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
79 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 74,000
SELLED 4-HOU ROOMS WERE A GUARGES CENTREED, CLAIR G. Spacious 4 - io-room apartment for sal…
5 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
5 Number of rooms
87 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 215,000
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 102,279
House
Stoniava, Lithuania
53 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 44,900
MEA HOUSE FOR LIFE OR POILSIAN IN RAMIO LOCATION! FOR VALTINES PRIVACY AND SELECTED ABOUT ER…
House
Narepai, Lithuania
169 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 222,000
SELLING THE HOME PART WITH THE BIG 9.96 a SECTION IN THE SONG !!! SPECIAL SUGGMENT WITH CENT…
Properties features in Pakrazancio seniunija, Lithuania
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
