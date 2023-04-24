Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Pagiriai Eldership, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
House in Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
House
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
255 m² Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
House in Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
House
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
165 m² Number of floors 2
€ 175,000
House in Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
House
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
115 m² Number of floors 1
€ 159,000
SPARTS IN THE BESIVYSTANDS IN THE LIVACIETING A+ CLASS ONE HIGH SUBLE IN THE HOME, THE WILLI…
House in Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
House
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
218 m² Number of floors 2
€ 275,000
INDIVIDUAL QUALITY BUILDED BY INDIVIDUAL INTENDENT BUSINESS WITH 17.63 ARS LAND SECTION AND …
House in Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
House
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
115 m² Number of floors 1
€ 159,000
SPARTS IN THE BESIVYSTANDS IN THE LIVACIETING A+ CLASS ONE HIGH SUBLE IN THE HOME, THE WILLI…
House in Pagiriai, Lithuania
House
Pagiriai, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
SHARE APDAILIES 80 KV.M. INDIVIDUAL HOUSE WITH 6 ARS SECTION INDIVIDUAL HOME LIFE. A optimal…
House in Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
House
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
138 m² Number of floors 2
€ 185,000
In the hangover, individual home quarter, spacious and comfortable 138.19 sqm. m., 5 rooms, …
House in Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
House
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 249,000
House in Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
House
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 249,000
Surrounded by forest, a blocked house is sold on Gairland Street in Vilnius! OBJECT ADVANTA…
House in Didieji Lygainiai, Lithuania
House
Didieji Lygainiai, Lithuania
193 m² Number of floors 2
€ 199,000
House in Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
House
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
60 m² Number of floors 1
€ 36,000
60 KV.M HOUSE WITH 15 A - PURPOSE PERSONAL GETE IN HIGH PANERN. ____ GENERAL INFORMATION AN…

Properties features in Pagiriai Eldership, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir