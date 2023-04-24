Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Pagiriai Eldership, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
4 room apartment in Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 165 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 175,000
2 room apartment in Gojus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Gojus, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 91,800
SELLED YOU AND PROCEDURE 2 ROOMS WERE IN THE TRAINING WALL, J. EXPLANATORY G. The apartment…
2 room apartment in Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 35 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 99,000
SELLED HEAT AND YOUTH 2 ROOMS BUY ONLY AFTER THE REMONY, IN THE MAPER OF THE MAPER, THE GUID…
2 room apartment in Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 65,000
SELLED IN THE RAMIO OF THE 2nd ROOM, NATURAL IN THE COUP PLACE IN HIGHSUE PANERS! The settle…

Properties features in Pagiriai Eldership, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir