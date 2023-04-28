Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Taurage County
  4. Pagegiu savivaldybe
  5. Pagegiai
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Pagegiai, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Gudai, Lithuania
House
Gudai, Lithuania
191 m² Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
SODY BORDINING TO HEATING, G. WITH 37.77 ARS LAND DEVELOPMENT AND OEMBERS REPORTING FOR HEAR…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir