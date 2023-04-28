Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Taurage County
  4. Pagegiu savivaldybe
  5. Pagegiai

Residential properties for sale in Pagegiai, Lithuania

1 property total found
House in Gudai, Lithuania
House
Gudai, Lithuania
191 m² Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
SODY BORDINING TO HEATING, G. WITH 37.77 ARS LAND DEVELOPMENT AND OEMBERS REPORTING FOR HEAR…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir