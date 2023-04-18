Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Svencioniu rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Pabradė eldership, Lithuania

Pabrade
3
4 properties total found
Housein Pabrade, Lithuania
House
Pabrade, Lithuania
68 m² Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
Housein Padubinge, Lithuania
House
Padubinge, Lithuania
81 m² Number of floors 1
€ 59,000
IN THE PADUBBLE SOME, NEW BUILDED ONLY UNDERTAINED HOUSE WITH 4.28 HA LAND SECTION Subway –…
Housein Pabrade, Lithuania
House
Pabrade, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 36,000
SHOWING IS FOR SALE IN A VERY BEAUTY PLACE, BEFORE THE RACE The homestead is in a wonderfu…
Housein Pabrade, Lithuania
House
Pabrade, Lithuania
73 m² Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH 15.78 ARS SECTION AND A AGRICULTURAL BUILDING ARNION G. IN THE PABRAD --…

Properties features in Pabradė eldership, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir