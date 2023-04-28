Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Paberzes seniunija, Lithuania

3 properties total found
House in Dimsa, Lithuania
House
Dimsa, Lithuania
125 m² Number of floors 1
€ 58,000
Batch old, Dimša k. sold live. house Price 58,000 € General information: There are already h…
House in Paberze, Lithuania
House
Paberze, Lithuania
50 m² Number of floors 1
€ 48,000
House in Glitiskes, Lithuania
House
Glitiskes, Lithuania
58 m² Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
A cozy house for sale surrounded by nature, with a large plot of 1,3305 ha bordering Lake Mu…

Mir