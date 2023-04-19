Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Ukmerges rajono savivaldybe
  5. Pabaiskas
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Pabaiskas, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Pabaiskas, Lithuania
House
Pabaiskas, Lithuania
57 m² Number of floors 1
€ 19,000
THE UKMERGY RAJONE, THE COUNCIL OF THE CITY, ISSUED TO SODY WITH 15th A SKLYPU GENERAL INFO…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir