Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Traku rajono savivaldybe
  5. Onuskis
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Onuskis, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Biciunai, Lithuania
House
Biciunai, Lithuania
114 m² Number of floors 1
€ 24,000
113.83 sq.m. m. residential house with a plot of 10 a land and a farm building in Trakai, On…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir