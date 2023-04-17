Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Neringos savivaldybe, Lithuania

Neringa
8
8 properties total found
5 room apartmentin Neringa, Lithuania
5 room apartment
Neringa, Lithuania
5 Number of rooms 130 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 490,000
ERDVUS BUYER PER DU HIGH WITH TERASA AND IN THE VIDIN CREATMENT FOR THE FORESTIGATION OF THE…
1 room apartmentin Neringa, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Neringa, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 18 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 119,000
SELLED IN 1 ROOM WERE IN BLACK Blackcracker already in the 20th century. at the beginning, …
3 room apartmentin Neringa, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Neringa, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 449,168
EXCLUSIVE APARTMENTS IN NERING, WE ARE A NEW BUILDING THE 12 TERASES OF THE COMPLEXE. 12 TER…
2 room apartmentin Neringa, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Neringa, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 35 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 237,010
3 room apartmentin Neringa, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Neringa, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 89 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 576,030
2 room apartmentin Neringa, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Neringa, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 36 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 224,378
3 room apartmentin Neringa, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Neringa, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 52 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 359,490
5 room apartmentin Neringa, Lithuania
5 room apartment
Neringa, Lithuania
5 Number of rooms 91 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 425,000
IN THE NID, THE APPLICATION OF THE APPLICATION, ISS 5-HIS ROOMS. Exclusive 90.69 sq.m housin…

