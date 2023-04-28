Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Alytus District Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Nemunaicio seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 45,000
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
4 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 70 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 59,900
SELLED VERY LANKS NEW LOCIANS 4-HIR ROOMS BUYED BERMS G. Quiet and comfortable location, hou…
House in Tusciauliai, Lithuania
House
Tusciauliai, Lithuania
210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 399,000
1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 25 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 119,900
1 CAMBARIO BUY, A. ROTUNDO G. 3, OLDAMIES! ADVANTAGE: * SMALL CREATMENT STATYB; * PUTION VA…
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 215,000
In a new emerging village in Pilate, 139.6 sq.m. two-dimensional house with garage is sold a…
House in Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
House
Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
69 m² Number of floors 1
€ 12,022
The homestead was built in 1890, is located in the southwestern part of Radviliškio, …
1 room apartment in Palanga, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 100,000
6 room apartment in Uzliedziai, Lithuania
6 room apartment
Uzliedziai, Lithuania
6 Number of rooms 167 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 249,900
IN HIGH BANGESTIGATIONS, QUALITY BE PREPARED IN THE CREATED THROUGH 2 HIGH WITH THE BIG GAR!…
3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 57 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 115,900
3 ROOMS WERE IN THE JOINERS! A beautiful and quiet location in the Northern Town is home to …
2 room apartment in Radviliskis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Radviliskis, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 4/12 Floor
€ 50,000
PROCEDURE 2 ROOMS 53 KV. M. BUTAS IN MAIRON G., RADVILIC. ⋙ ADVANTAGE ➜ Apartment in the ci…
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
63 m² Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
House in Budvieciai, Lithuania
House
Budvieciai, Lithuania
67 m² Number of floors 1
€ 14,800

Properties features in Nemunaicio seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
