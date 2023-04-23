Lithuania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Lithuania
New houses in Lithuania
All new buildings in Lithuania
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Lithuania
Residential
Apartment in Lithuania
House in Lithuania
Land in Lithuania
Luxury Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Lithuania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Lithuania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Vilnius County
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe
Residential properties for sale in Nemezio seniunija, Lithuania
Clear all
16 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
147 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 249,000
House
Talkotiskes, Lithuania
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 357,000
House
Talkotiskes, Lithuania
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 332,000
2 room apartment
Paliepiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
43 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 99,000
House
Paliepiai, Lithuania
134 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 39,000
10 A LIVING LAST PERMINATION WITH STATY LOW, DARKING K., FULL CITY RAJON! The plot for sale …
House
Paliepiukai, Lithuania
101 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 149,000
SELLING QUALITY AND GOOD TO PLAN ONE HIGH LIVING HOME TO YOU ARE HAPPENING TO YOUR LIFE ! RE…
House
Paliepiai, Lithuania
122 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 252,000
EXCLUSIVE ARCHITECTURE A++ CLASS HOUSE IN CALUES. It is the cleanest residential area of V…
House
Talkotiskes, Lithuania
170 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 529,000
EXPLANATORY INDIVIDUAL, FULL EQUIPMENT IN THE PUBLIC OF AN LIVEN-HANDS OR CALUES? WE HAVE Y…
House
Talkotiskes, Lithuania
153 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
EXPLANATORY INDIVIDUAL IN THE HIVING OR DEFINITIONAL LIVACY LIVACES OR THE SURNING PERSON? W…
House
Talkotiskes, Lithuania
121 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 249,900
PRODUCTION IN APSUPTY, THE FULL IS EQUIPMENT, ISHING THE INDIVIDUAL HOUSE OF THE QUALITY STA…
House
Azuoline, Lithuania
110 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 159,000
Spacious and rationally planned for sale, A++ energy class, individual house with 10th centu…
House
Talkotiskes, Lithuania
182 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 339,000
SELLING 181.69 KV.M, YOU, PATOGRESS EXPLANATION HOUSE WITH SUTVARKED IN THE GODY, THE GIVES …
House
Talkotiskes, Lithuania
182 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 339,000
SELLING 181.69 KV.M, YOU, PATOGRESS EXPLANATION HOUSE WITH SUTVARKED GERBOD - IN LANGUAGE, I…
House
Talkotiskes, Lithuania
189 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 699,000
House
Talkotiskes, Lithuania
184 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
House
Stankutiskes, Lithuania
180 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 270,000
FULL PARTICIPAN FINISHES 180 KV. M. INDIVIDUAL RESIDENT HOUSE IN THE SURFACE! For sale two s…
Properties features in Nemezio seniunija, Lithuania
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map