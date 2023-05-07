Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Nemencines seniunija, Lithuania

4 properties total found
House in Santaka, Lithuania
House
Santaka, Lithuania
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 39,000
House in Akavitai, Lithuania
House
Akavitai, Lithuania
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 69,000
House in Stripunai, Lithuania
House
Stripunai, Lithuania
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 55,000
House in Gaukstonys, Lithuania
House
Gaukstonys, Lithuania
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 199,000

Properties features in Nemencines seniunija, Lithuania

