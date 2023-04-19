Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe
  5. Nemencine

Residential properties for sale in Nemencine, Lithuania

2 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Nemencine, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Nemencine, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 30 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 45,000
New modern Loft project in the Non-Publicative, Wall Street. 4. The sheet is sold with a par…
3 room apartmentin Nemencine, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Nemencine, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 59 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 85,000
New modern Loft project in the Non-Publicative, Wall Street. 4. ...........................…
