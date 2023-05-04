Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Raseiniu rajono savivaldybe
  5. Nemaksciai
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Nemaksciai, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Nemaksciai, Lithuania
House
Nemaksciai, Lithuania
112 m² Number of floors 1
€ 32,000
IN THE NEMIGHT, THE RASE RAJ. HOUSE WITH SECTION 19 A! RAMI PLACE! -----------------------…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir