  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Prienai District Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Naujosios utos seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Housein Urneziai, Lithuania
House
Urneziai, Lithuania
62 m² Number of floors 1
€ 56,738
SODYBA NATURAL AND FOREST IN THE CALCULATION OF SURPOSE. STOP MANUFACTURED IMAGES, GREEN PER…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 195,099
On press Street, a modern and modern 9-story apartment building emerged in the rapidly evolv…
2 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 84,609
AN APPLICATION OF THE 2nd. ROOM ALTEN, Turga Square, IS SOLD. EVERYTHING YOU LIVE LAND NEED…
4 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 71 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 154,287
Housein Lentvaris, Lithuania
House
Lentvaris, Lithuania
311 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,493,103
IN THE SURPRISE PLACE - IN THE HISTORICAL CITY OF TRACKS, LAKE AND NATURE APSUPT, THE LUKA L…
2 room apartmentin Pustalaukis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Pustalaukis, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 159,264
SELLED COUNTRY NERIES UP EQUIPMENT OF THE TWO ROOM WITH TERASA LESSON STATES IN THE CLOSZDYN…
Housein Rinkunai, Lithuania
House
Rinkunai, Lithuania
222 m² Number of floors 2
€ 168,223
House for sale in Garlava Workers' g., place quiet, good neighborhood. _____________________…
Housein Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
145 m² Number of floors 1
€ 243,873
THE EMPLOYMENT ISSUED IN THE USINISTS I WITH 10 ARS SECTION THE MIXTURE! Houses in this cozy…
Housein Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
56 m² Number of floors 2
€ 60,620
HOME PART MATECTS G., IN GREAT, KAUNE! House surrounded by own houses, Matteika g., Kaunas. …
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
131 m² Number of floors 2
€ 198,583
HIGH HOUSE 2 HOUSE HOUSE IN RELATIONSHIP, TRAKING RAY! ____________________________________…
2 room apartmentin Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 71 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 233,919
IN THE THIRD OF THE OLD. IN THE GATVER, an BESTANDARD RECONSTRATED 2 ROOMS BUYER WITH DU HIG…
Housein Avizieniai, Lithuania
House
Avizieniai, Lithuania
86 m² Number of floors 2
€ 176,186
New project Suburbia 2.0 – cottage community in Taranda, looking for a balance of life and r…

