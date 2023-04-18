Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Siauliai County
  4. Akmenes rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Naujosios Akmenes miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Naujoji Akmene
1
House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Naujoji Akmene, Lithuania
House
Naujoji Akmene, Lithuania
114 m² Number of floors 1
€ 139,999
2023 METHOD STATES, EXCLUSIVE DESIGN, A++ CLASS HOUSE HOME. ==================<TAG1>&…

Properties features in Naujosios Akmenes miesto seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir