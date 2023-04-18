Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Siauliai County
  4. Akmenes rajono savivaldybe
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Naujosios Akmenes miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Naujoji Akmene
3 room apartmentin Naujoji Akmene, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Naujoji Akmene, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 35,000
Parduodamas renovuotas šiltas, funkcionalaus išplanavimo 64.5 kv.m 3-jų kambarių butas Respu…

