Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Siauliai County
  4. Akmenes rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Naujosios Akmenes kaimiskoji seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Housein Skrabine, Lithuania
House
Skrabine, Lithuania
121 m² Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
2 room apartmentin Naujakiemis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Naujakiemis, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 88,800
SELDED LIGHT 2 NON-PEREINED ROOMS BUY, IN THE CAROLINICAL! In the Carolina neighborhood, y…
Housein Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
House
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
67 m² Number of floors 2
€ 83,000
The New Yorkers, right next to Neries and near the Balais, in a wooded, lake and modern vill…
3 room apartmentin Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 100 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 449,000
EXCLUSIVE WERE WITH THE IMAGE IN THE CITY PANORAM! First A++ energy class ultra-low cost apa…
Housein Barsukine, Lithuania
House
Barsukine, Lithuania
54 m² Number of floors 1
€ 59,000
Homestead for sale for the price of the apartment !!! Very close to Kaunas, a homestead with…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
162 m² Number of floors 2
€ 275,000
NEW SUSIFORMING IN THE LIVING HOME TIME, INDICATIVE ARCHITECTURE, ERDVES AND RACIONAL EXPLAN…
2 room apartmentin Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 29 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 119,500
Housein Budiskes, Lithuania
House
Budiskes, Lithuania
164 m² Number of floors 2
€ 98,000
HOUSE FOR SALE IN THE EXCLUSIVE PLACE OF THE RAW MUTE COUNTRY STRENGTH POWER, CENTER OF THE …
2 room apartmentin Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 9/16 Floor
€ 130,384
NT Technology and quality symbol - KAUNORAMA Project. Apartment in the heart of the city on …
Housein Kamajai, Lithuania
House
Kamajai, Lithuania
119 m² Number of floors 2
€ 22,500
Two adjacent home estate plots are sold in the center of the Kamaj town, with buildings in t…
Housein Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
121 m² Number of floors 2
€ 421,444
UNICIAL / PRABANGUS / INSPECT - New project on the market - MONTHIAN PANOR The project sta…
2 room apartmentin Smalninkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Smalninkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 30,000
SELLED OR EXCHANGE OF 2-THE ROOMS WITH THE G. 27, IN THE CALVARIA, IN THE 1 CAMBARAIN WITH T…

Properties features in Naujosios Akmenes kaimiskoji seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir