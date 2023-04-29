Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Musninku seniunija, Lithuania

Musninkai
1
2 properties total found
House in Musninkai, Lithuania
House
Musninkai, Lithuania
151 m² Number of floors 2
€ 149,911
House in Musninkai, Lithuania
House
Musninkai, Lithuania
151 m² Number of floors 2
€ 149,911

Properties features in Musninku seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir