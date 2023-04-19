Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Alytus District Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Miroslavo seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
Housein Balkasodis, Lithuania
House
Balkasodis, Lithuania
100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 79,500
Homestead Dirmbilk k. 7, Alytau r., with a plot of 0.370 ha of house estate, and a 2.074 ha …

Properties features in Miroslavo seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir