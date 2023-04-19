Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Panevezys County
  4. Panevezio rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Mieziskiu seniunija, Lithuania

Mieziskiai
1
3 properties total found
Housein Putiliskiai, Lithuania
House
Putiliskiai, Lithuania
77 m² Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
LIVING HOUSE SUNDING G. NOT FORCE K. WITH SKLYPU AND AGRICULTAL BUILDINGS. HOME GENERAL PLOT…
3 room apartmentin Mieziskiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Mieziskiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 39,900
3-room apartment for sale, In the lovely, Pineapple area, to Panecase 13 km. For those who w…
Housein Kulbiai, Lithuania
House
Kulbiai, Lithuania
97 m² Number of floors 1
€ 10,900
INDICATORY ROUSE HOUSE SAMILY SOME, PANEVISH RAJ. WE HAVE 5 ROOMS, VIRTCHEN. HOUSE SENOVAL, …

Properties features in Mieziskiu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
