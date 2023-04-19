Lithuania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Lithuania
New houses in Lithuania
All new buildings in Lithuania
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Lithuania
Residential
Apartment in Lithuania
House in Lithuania
Land in Lithuania
Luxury Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Lithuania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Lithuania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Panevezys County
Panevezio rajono savivaldybe
Residential properties for sale in Mieziskiu seniunija, Lithuania
Mieziskiai
1
Clear all
3 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Putiliskiai, Lithuania
77 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
LIVING HOUSE SUNDING G. NOT FORCE K. WITH SKLYPU AND AGRICULTAL BUILDINGS. HOME GENERAL PLOT…
3 room apartment
Mieziskiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
58 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 39,900
3-room apartment for sale, In the lovely, Pineapple area, to Panecase 13 km. For those who w…
House
Kulbiai, Lithuania
97 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 10,900
INDICATORY ROUSE HOUSE SAMILY SOME, PANEVISH RAJ. WE HAVE 5 ROOMS, VIRTCHEN. HOUSE SENOVAL, …
Properties features in Mieziskiu seniunija, Lithuania
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map