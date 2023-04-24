Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Merkines seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartment in uta, Lithuania
3 room apartment
uta, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 103 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 706,664
In Vilnius Old Town, Jogaila Street, the original 3-room apartment is for sale Exclusive ob…
2 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 45,428
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 6/8 Floor
€ 191,304
For sale newly furnished, modern, 2 k. apartment just 9 ha of Oz Park! A strategically comfo…
House in Pavalkiai, Lithuania
House
Pavalkiai, Lithuania
60 m² Number of floors 1
€ 32,305
House in Kazliskiai, Lithuania
House
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
47 m² Number of floors 1
€ 181,713
FOR THE CASE VEDIT ONLY FOR THE CREATION OF THE LINK NEMUNA AND THE PRIVACY THAT NOTHING ELS…
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
125 m² Number of floors 1
€ 232,189
3 room apartment in Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 51 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 84,800
1 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 43,914
House in Avizieniai, Lithuania
House
Avizieniai, Lithuania
178 m² Number of floors 1
€ 297,808
2 room apartment in Neringa, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Neringa, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 35 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 239,266
House in Rokai, Lithuania
House
Rokai, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 100,952
Newly formed quarter residential settlement "New Rokai". Capital Klaipeda presents a unique…
House in Vidkiemis, Lithuania
House
Vidkiemis, Lithuania
52 m² Number of floors 2
€ 10,095

