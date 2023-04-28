Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Medininkai Eldership, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Didziosios Laibiskes, Lithuania
House
Didziosios Laibiskes, Lithuania
48 m² Number of floors 1
€ 80,000

Properties features in Medininkai Eldership, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir