Houses for sale in Mazeikiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

17 properties total found
Housein Raciai, Lithuania
House
Raciai, Lithuania
68 m² Number of floors 1
€ 47,000
LIVING HOUSE HOME Rati km. Rachi g. 8 The old of the Chesthen, the Little District. WITH AI…
Housein Troskuciai, Lithuania
House
Troskuciai, Lithuania
44 m² Number of floors 2
€ 28,000
Housein Vieksniai, Lithuania
House
Vieksniai, Lithuania
62 m² Number of floors 2
€ 23,000
Housein Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
237 m² Number of floors 2
€ 109,950
Housein Troskuciai, Lithuania
House
Troskuciai, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 65,000
Edge garden house for sale with 22nd century. plot in a beautiful location near the river Ve…
Housein Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
House
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
86 m² Number of floors 1
€ 129,000
NEW RENOVATED LIVING HOUSE MODERN, FULL LIVING HOUSE IS INCLUDED. HOUSE SELLED WITH ALL WHI…
Housein Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
130 m² Number of floors 1
€ 339,000
SELLED FULL EQUIPMENT WITH WHITE, ITIN EKONOMICIAN HOUSE WITH ERDVIA TERASA AND 7.5 ARS SECT…
Housein Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
House
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
73 m² Number of floors 2
€ 80,000
A LIVING HOUSE IS INDICATED IN THE COURT. GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Needs r. self., Kur…
Housein Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
House
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
67 m² Number of floors 1
€ 58,000
A LIVING HOUSE IS INDICATED IN THE COURT. GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Needs r. self., Kur…
Housein Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
107 m² Number of floors 2
€ 27,000
PART OF THE LIVING HOME IN THE CUSTOMS CITY - REPUBLIC 55, WE NEED A CAPITAL REMON. Location…
Housein Uzliekne, Lithuania
House
Uzliekne, Lithuania
100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
Unified Needs for sale. Lumbn k. Silver g. the homestead owns 17.5 acres of forest. The hom…
Housein Kalnenai, Lithuania
House
Kalnenai, Lithuania
218 m² Number of floors 2
€ 28,000
A STATBLE OF NOT BE SUBSTABLISHED WITH A PROJECT. GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Small areas…

