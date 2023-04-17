Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Telsiai County
  4. Mazeikiu rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Mazeikiu apylinkes seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
Housein Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
House
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
73 m² Number of floors 2
€ 70,000
A LIVING HOUSE IS INDICATED IN THE COURT. GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Needs r. self., Kur…
Housein Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
House
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
67 m² Number of floors 1
€ 54,000
A LIVING HOUSE IS INDICATED IN THE COURT. GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Needs r. self., Kur…
Housein Troskuciai, Lithuania
House
Troskuciai, Lithuania
44 m² Number of floors 2
€ 28,000
Housein Troskuciai, Lithuania
House
Troskuciai, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 65,000
Housein Troskuciai, Lithuania
House
Troskuciai, Lithuania
44 m² Number of floors 2
€ 28,000
For sale 9.13 a. garden plot with house, Needs r. self., Trouser 14th g. 22 gardeners in the…
Housein Troskuciai, Lithuania
House
Troskuciai, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 65,000
Edge garden house for sale with 22nd century. plot in a beautiful location near the river Ve…
Housein Troskuciai, Lithuania
House
Troskuciai, Lithuania
44 m² Number of floors 2
€ 28,000
Housein Troskuciai, Lithuania
House
Troskuciai, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 65,000
Edge garden house for sale with 22nd century. plot in a beautiful location near the river Ve…
Housein Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
House
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
86 m² Number of floors 1
€ 129,000
NEW RENOVATED LIVING HOUSE MODERN, FULL LIVING HOUSE IS INCLUDED. HOUSE SELLED WITH ALL WHI…
Housein Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
House
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
73 m² Number of floors 2
€ 80,000
A LIVING HOUSE IS INDICATED IN THE COURT. GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Needs r. self., Kur…
Housein Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
House
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
67 m² Number of floors 1
€ 58,000
A LIVING HOUSE IS INDICATED IN THE COURT. GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Needs r. self., Kur…
Housein Kalnenai, Lithuania
House
Kalnenai, Lithuania
218 m² Number of floors 2
€ 28,000
A STATBLE OF NOT BE SUBSTABLISHED WITH A PROJECT. GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Small areas…

Properties features in Mazeikiu apylinkes seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir