Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Telsiai County
  4. Mazeikiu rajono savivaldybe
  5. Mazeikiai
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Mazeikiai, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Housein Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
237 m² Number of floors 2
€ 109,950
House for sale with 8.64 a.m. home estate land in the old town of Minor P.Matulionio g.23. H…
Housein Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
237 m² Number of floors 2
€ 109,950
Housein Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
130 m² Number of floors 1
€ 339,000
SELLED FULL EQUIPMENT WITH WHITE, ITIN EKONOMICIAN HOUSE WITH ERDVIA TERASA AND 7.5 ARS SECT…
Housein Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
107 m² Number of floors 2
€ 25,000
PART OF THE LIVING HOME IN THE CUSTOMS CITY - REPUBLIC 55, WE NEED A CAPITAL REMON. Location…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir