Lithuania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Lithuania
New houses in Lithuania
All new buildings in Lithuania
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Lithuania
Residential
Apartment in Lithuania
House in Lithuania
Land in Lithuania
Luxury Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Lithuania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Lithuania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Alytus County
Varenos rajono savivaldybe
Residential properties for sale in Matuizu seniunija, Lithuania
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Rudupis, Lithuania
103 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 86,900
House
Kruonis, Lithuania
76 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 34,000
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
67 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 125,000
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
35 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 61,000
1 ROOM WERE FOR YOUR SURNERS PR. IN THE WILLION Proposal for an investment. House of dormito…
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
52 m²
€ 10,812
In the western part of the city of origin, we sell the object NT: - land, 0.0605 ha, in Fiel…
4 room apartment
Kumpiai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
66 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 148,050
Forest, catch-up trails, pure air-quality of life start with your home location. We can offe…
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
52 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 210,000
3 ROOMS BUYED IN THE HIGH LUBOM T. FCHENKOS G. NEWS! This apartment is for the purpose of v…
3 room apartment
Roda, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
69 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 105,000
3k for sale, 68.91 sq.m apartment in Vilnius, in the Valchibs Great local location surrounde…
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
69 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 218,000
INVESTIC OBJECTIVE IN THE HEAD, GIEDRAIN GATVIEW! In a strategically comfortable location, …
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
165 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
146 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 155,000
2 room apartment
Vaistariskiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 88,900
SELLED IN THE SONG OF 2 ROOMS, PARTICAN G. BUTE PERFORMED CAPITAL REMON, brand new electrica…
Properties features in Matuizu seniunija, Lithuania
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map