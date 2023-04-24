Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Matuizu seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

House in Rudupis, Lithuania
House
Rudupis, Lithuania
103 m² Number of floors 2
€ 86,900
House in Kruonis, Lithuania
House
Kruonis, Lithuania
76 m² Number of floors 1
€ 34,000
3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 125,000
1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 61,000
1 ROOM WERE FOR YOUR SURNERS PR. IN THE WILLION Proposal for an investment. House of dormito…
House in Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
52 m²
€ 10,812
In the western part of the city of origin, we sell the object NT: - land, 0.0605 ha, in Fiel…
4 room apartment in Kumpiai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Kumpiai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 66 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 148,050
Forest, catch-up trails, pure air-quality of life start with your home location. We can offe…
3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 52 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 210,000
3 ROOMS BUYED IN THE HIGH LUBOM T. FCHENKOS G. NEWS! This apartment is for the purpose of v…
3 room apartment in Roda, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Roda, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 105,000
3k for sale, 68.91 sq.m apartment in Vilnius, in the Valchibs Great local location surrounde…
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
69 m² Number of floors 1
€ 218,000
INVESTIC OBJECTIVE IN THE HEAD, GIEDRAIN GATVIEW! In a strategically comfortable location, …
House in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
165 m² Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
House in Šiauliai, Lithuania
House
Šiauliai, Lithuania
146 m² Number of floors 2
€ 155,000
2 room apartment in Vaistariskiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vaistariskiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 88,900
SELLED IN THE SONG OF 2 ROOMS, PARTICAN G. BUTE PERFORMED CAPITAL REMON, brand new electrica…

