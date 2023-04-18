Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Marijampolio seniunija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Housein Akmeniskes, Lithuania
House
Akmeniskes, Lithuania
71 m² Number of floors 2
€ 46,000
2 room apartmentin Akmeniskes, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Akmeniskes, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 36 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 70,000

