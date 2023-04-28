Lithuania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Lithuania
New houses in Lithuania
All new buildings in Lithuania
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Lithuania
Residential
Apartment in Lithuania
House in Lithuania
Land in Lithuania
Luxury Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Lithuania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Lithuania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Marijampole County
Marijampolė Municipality
Residential properties for sale in Marijampoles seniunija, Lithuania
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Kuliskiai, Lithuania
173 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 204,000
SELL YOU, STILING, INCLUDED HOUSE NOT LOCAL ===========<1><>G1> <>GTAG1…
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
26 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 110,000
A residential quarter of a living house created for a rational and visionary man in Vilkpė, …
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 126,000
MODERN BE STILING 1 ROOM BUY IN THE COUNCIL CITY CITY IN THE CUSTOMER OF THE COUNCIL! The a…
House
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
128 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 175,000
Individual house for sale in Crackers, in the Bali ADVANTAGE: • Quiet location, further fro…
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
64 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 95,000
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 119,000
1 room apartment
Jonava, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
40 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 43,000
A spacious, newly renovated one-room apartment for sale in Jonava, in a very good location. …
House
Petkunai, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
SELLING ONE HIGH CARTON, ECONOMIC AND HEATING, NEW IN THE EXECUTION, THE CENTER OF THE LAPS,…
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
235 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 377,000
SELLED IN PRABANGUAGE HOUSE IN PUTION LOCATION! YOU WAY AND SAVE HOME ENVIRONMENT!!!TWO TERA…
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
39 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 139,600
BUY OPTIMAL PLOT IN THE FACE THAT WILL BE DETERMINED IN THE CITY OF THEREFORE – IN PRACTICE …
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
5/7 Floor
€ 178,000
SELECTION OF THE PATALP OF THE PUBLIC OF THE CARTON, THE PRACTICE OF THE CAROLINICAL REQUEST…
3 room apartment
Krakes, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
54 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 43,900
SELLED BUTAS, LIGHT G. IN CHANGES. Address – Noise g. 7, Chairs; Total area – 54.50 sq. M. …
Properties features in Marijampoles seniunija, Lithuania
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map