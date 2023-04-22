Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Marijampole County
  4. Marijampolė Municipality
  5. Marijampole
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Marijampole, Lithuania

4 properties total found
House in Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
63 m² Number of floors 1
€ 54,500
MARIJAMPOLIC CITY CENTRE sells cozy SKLYPAS WITH HOME. In a very comfortable part of the ci…
House in Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
52 m² Number of floors 1
€ 42,000
Wooden house for sale with 4th century. plot and farm building In the winter – a very old, r…
House in Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
263 m² Number of floors 2
€ 132,000
Spacious living house for sale Klaipeda g. A great option for looking for new homes for a la…
House in Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
202 m² Number of floors 2
€ 334,000
Analog without new construction, two modern three-room apartments over two floors in the hea…
