Apartments for sale in Marijampole, Lithuania

2 room apartment in Marijampole, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Marijampole, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 48,000
3 room apartment in Marijampole, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Marijampole, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 55 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 60,000
3-room apartment for sale in a comfortable location, Kaunas g. 66, Marijampole. The apartmen…
2 room apartment in Marijampole, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Marijampole, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 57,000
3 room apartment in Marijampole, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Marijampole, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 48 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 29,000
Apartment for sale in two floors in a four-storey house. The ground floor has a tambour and …
3 room apartment in Marijampole, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Marijampole, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 184 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 269,000
Analog without new construction, two modern three-room apartments over two floors in the hea…
