Houses for sale in Marijampolė Municipality, Lithuania

Marijampole
4
7 properties total found
Housein Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
63 m² Number of floors 1
€ 54,500
MARIJAMPOLIC CITY CENTRE sells cozy SKLYPAS WITH HOME. In a very comfortable part of the ci…
Housein Obeline, Lithuania
House
Obeline, Lithuania
71 m² Number of floors 2
€ 29,000
A supervised garden with a brick house for sale - Obelic Gardens in the community. A neat g…
Housein Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
52 m² Number of floors 1
€ 42,000
Wooden house for sale with 4th century. plot and farm building In the winter – a very old, r…
Housein Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
63 m² Number of floors 1
€ 58,500
MARIJAMPOLIC CITY CENTRE sells cozy SKLYPAS WITH HOME. In a very comfortable part of the ci…
Housein Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
263 m² Number of floors 2
€ 132,000
Spacious living house for sale Klaipeda g. A great option for looking for new homes for a la…
Housein Geleziniai, Lithuania
House
Geleziniai, Lithuania
148 m² Number of floors 2
€ 60,000
SHOW RECONSTRATED HOUSE IN THE SURNITION OF GELCHES, VOS 12 KM. FROM MARIJAM 2019 the house…
Housein Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
202 m² Number of floors 2
€ 334,000
Analog without new construction, two modern three-room apartments over two floors in the hea…

Mir