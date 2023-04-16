Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Marijampolė Municipality, Lithuania

Marijampole
8
13 properties total found
Housein Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
63 m² Number of floors 1
€ 54,500
MARIJAMPOLIC CITY CENTRE sells cozy SKLYPAS WITH HOME. In a very comfortable part of the ci…
Housein Obeline, Lithuania
House
Obeline, Lithuania
71 m² Number of floors 2
€ 29,000
A supervised garden with a brick house for sale - Obelic Gardens in the community. A neat g…
3 room apartmentin Marijampole, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Marijampole, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 55 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 60,000
3-room apartment for sale in a comfortable location, Kaunas g. 66, Marijampole. The apartmen…
3 room apartmentin Kalnynai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kalnynai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 59 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 57,000
SELLING - COMPATIBLE, PATOSES TOPTION TREATMENT TAMBARIES, MARIUMMAPHOLS ___________________…
Housein Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
52 m² Number of floors 1
€ 42,000
Wooden house for sale with 4th century. plot and farm building In the winter – a very old, r…
Housein Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
63 m² Number of floors 1
€ 58,500
MARIJAMPOLIC CITY CENTRE sells cozy SKLYPAS WITH HOME. In a very comfortable part of the ci…
2 room apartmentin Marijampole, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Marijampole, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 57,000
INDICATORY PUTIES EQUIPMENT 2 ROOMS WITH BALKON, THE WHERE CAN BE INCLUDED TODAY! Cozy and …
2 room apartmentin Mokolai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mokolai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 50,700
In a strategically comfortable part of the city on Uosupio Street, a PROCEDURE TWO room apar…
Housein Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
263 m² Number of floors 2
€ 132,000
Spacious living house for sale Klaipeda g. A great option for looking for new homes for a la…
Housein Geleziniai, Lithuania
House
Geleziniai, Lithuania
148 m² Number of floors 2
€ 60,000
SHOW RECONSTRATED HOUSE IN THE SURNITION OF GELCHES, VOS 12 KM. FROM MARIJAM 2019 the house…
3 room apartmentin Marijampole, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Marijampole, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 48 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 29,000
Apartment for sale in two floors in a four-storey house. The ground floor has a tambour and …
Housein Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
202 m² Number of floors 2
€ 334,000
Analog without new construction, two modern three-room apartments over two floors in the hea…
3 room apartmentin Marijampole, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Marijampole, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 184 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 269,000
Analog without new construction, two modern three-room apartments over two floors in the hea…

Properties features in Marijampolė Municipality, Lithuania

