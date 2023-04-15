Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Marijampole County, Lithuania

12 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 22 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 35,000
PART OF THE HOME WITH 2.7th c. I SEPARATE KIEMU, IN RAMIOJ. MADE CAPITAL REMON. HEATING AND…
3 room apartmentin Jure, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Jure, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 89 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 45,000
GERA INVESTICIA! CAN BE EQUEED BY DU BUTUS! Spacious and bright rooms for sale that can be m…
3 room apartmentin Marijampole, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Marijampole, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 55 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 60,000
3-room apartment for sale in a comfortable location, Kaunas g. 66, Marijampole. The apartmen…
3 room apartmentin Kalnynai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kalnynai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 59 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 57,000
SELLING - COMPATIBLE, PATOSES TOPTION TREATMENT TAMBARIES, MARIUMMAPHOLS ___________________…
2 room apartmentin Sakiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Sakiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 39 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 29,800
SELLED 2-HIS ROOMS BUY ____________________________________________________ BIG 10 m2 WILL B…
2 room apartmentin Marijampole, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Marijampole, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 57,000
INDICATORY PUTIES EQUIPMENT 2 ROOMS WITH BALKON, THE WHERE CAN BE INCLUDED TODAY! Cozy and …
2 room apartmentin Mokolai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mokolai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 50,700
In a strategically comfortable part of the city on Uosupio Street, a PROCEDURE TWO room apar…
2 room apartmentin Smalninkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Smalninkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 30,000
SELLED OR EXCHANGE OF 2-THE ROOMS WITH THE G. 27, IN THE CALVARIA, IN THE 1 CAMBARAIN WITH T…
3 room apartmentin Marijampole, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Marijampole, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 48 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 29,000
Apartment for sale in two floors in a four-storey house. The ground floor has a tambour and …
1 room apartmentin Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 27 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 23,000
IN GOOD AND RAMIO LOCATION, ONE ROOM BUY, 26.76 KV. M., IN THE CASE RODE, S. DAUKANTO G. BU…
3 room apartmentin Versiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Versiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 29,000
PROMOTING THE TRIA ROOM IN THE CITY OF RETURN ADVANTAGE: • Window alignment in two directio…
3 room apartmentin Marijampole, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Marijampole, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 184 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 269,000
Analog without new construction, two modern three-room apartments over two floors in the hea…

