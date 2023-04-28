Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Varenos rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Marcinkonys Eldership, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Margionys, Lithuania
House
Margionys, Lithuania
300 m² Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
RETA PROGA to acquire an exclusive SODY IN the NATIONAL PARK of Dzucian Dzucian, near Marcin…

Properties features in Marcinkonys Eldership, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir