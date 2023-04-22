Residential properties for sale in Maisiagalos seniunija, Lithuania

Show property on map Show properties list
House in Gudeliu Plytine, Lithuania
House
Gudeliu Plytine, Lithuania
235 m² Number of floors 2
€ 70,000
2 room apartment in Kreiviai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kreiviai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 61 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 158,922
We invite the first residents of VILON CITY to explore and settle in fully equipped or parti…
2 room apartment in Kreiviai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kreiviai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 137,318
We invite the first residents of VILON CITY to explore and settle in British architects' ful…
House in Kreiviai, Lithuania
House
Kreiviai, Lithuania
121 m² Number of floors 2
€ 324,840
We invite „VILON CITY“ city residents to explore and settle in British architects' fully equ…
House in Kreiviai, Lithuania
House
Kreiviai, Lithuania
192 m² Number of floors 2
€ 452,794
K27- 1 VILON CITY is a 280 hectare family city in Lithuania, a complex of analog, prestigio…
House in Gudeliu Plytine, Lithuania
House
Gudeliu Plytine, Lithuania
225 m² Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
FOR SALE IN THE HOUSE OF ONE HIGH, SUBSCIOUS LIFE WITH BASEIN AND FOR THE PURCHASE FULLY COU…

