Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Svencioniu rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Magūnai eldership, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
169 m² Number of floors 2
€ 317,533
Housein Pinciskes, Lithuania
House
Pinciskes, Lithuania
72 m² Number of floors 2
€ 37,000
HOUSE INTERNAL AND MARIUMMARY IN THE CITY OF THE CUDELS !!! THIS IS A CHANGE OF PLACE FOR P…
Housein Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
158 m² Number of floors 3
€ 695,000
PRODUCT PRECIZED INCLUDED THE DVIOUS HOUSE IN GREAT MIELI BUYERS, REQUESTED TO AGREEMENT TH…
Housein Joniskis, Lithuania
House
Joniskis, Lithuania
70 m² Number of floors 1
€ 13,000
INDICATORY ROUSE IN THE HOUSE, WILLING G. HOUSE IN RAMIO LOCATION, SKLYP COUNTRY THE CUSTOM…
2 room apartmentin Palanga, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 159,000
OFFER FULL EQUIPMENT 2 ROOM. BUT! The sea has never been so close to you yet! This is an in…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Svencele, Lithuania
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Svencele, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 183,595
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Svancelė village, on Nerijos street, a cozy, modern, smart, e…
Housein Didvyriai, Lithuania
House
Didvyriai, Lithuania
65 m² Number of floors 1
€ 24,921
ONLY 5 KILOMETRES FROM THE CUBE RIBES, IN WIND, SODA WITH THE CARTON HOME ! Under the house …
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 52 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 280,000
51.81 sq.m. for sale area 3-room apartment with secondary L. Sapiegos g., In Vilnius. GENERA…
2 room apartmentin Usenai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Usenai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 12,500
SELLED 2 ROOMS WERE IN THE SURN, NEMUN G. 6 For sale neat 2 room apartment in Usenian, Nemun…
1 room apartmentin Panevėžys, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 60 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 46,187
SELLING THE INESTANDARD PLANATION, SPECIAL BIG CVADRATURE 1 ROOM WERE IN THE MIRRING WE ARE …
Housein Troskuciai, Lithuania
House
Troskuciai, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 65,056
Housein Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
62 m² Number of floors 2
€ 227,000
In the priestly, near the pine forest, the Aido Trail project sells an individual 61.94 sqm.…

Properties features in Magūnai eldership, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir