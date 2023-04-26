Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lygumu seniunija, Lithuania

Similar properties in the surrounding area

House in Vieksniai, Lithuania
House
Vieksniai, Lithuania
62 m² Number of floors 2
€ 23,166
SELLING THE PART OF THE LIVING HOME IN THE CITY OF SURVEILLANCE - MARKETING G. 14 WITH AID B…
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 36 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 175,000
2-room apartment for sale in Spy, Cairnaw g. 17. The apartment is just newly furnished, you …
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
138 m² Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
HOUSE IN GREAT HOUSE ! YOU, LIGHT, FULL EQUIPMENT FAMILY !!! WE WILL REACH THE CENTER OR OL…
3 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 97 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 145,000
FOR SALE 3-HE ROOM APARTMENT THROUGH DU HIGH, NEW STATES NAME, ALYTA CITY CENTER With just …
House in Pakuonis, Lithuania
House
Pakuonis, Lithuania
121 m² Number of floors 1
€ 63,000
SODY SODY IN THE PACKAGE, THE WAY R. It’s a great choice for young families as well, as subs…
House in Graudusiai, Lithuania
House
Graudusiai, Lithuania
62 m² Number of floors 2
€ 185,555
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 199,000
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
158 m² Number of floors 2
€ 345,000
3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 195,000
On press Street, a modern and modern 9-story apartment building emerged in the rapidly evolv…
House in Zvirgzdaiciai, Lithuania
House
Zvirgzdaiciai, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 23,500
HOUSE FOR GELGAUDICIAN CITY!!! House for sale in Gelgaudish, Peace G. 30, Dance r. House wo…
House in Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
House
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
67 m² Number of floors 1
€ 54,000
A LIVING HOUSE IS INDICATED IN THE COURT. GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Needs r. self., Kur…
House in Sarkiai, Lithuania
House
Sarkiai, Lithuania
118 m² Number of floors 1
€ 22,000
INDICATORY HOUSE WITH A 22.02 ARA SECTION IN THE CITY CITY OF CZECHIQUIPMENT! The house repa…

