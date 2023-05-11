Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Traku rajono savivaldybe
  5. Lentvaris
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Lentvaris, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Lentvaris, Lithuania
House
Lentvaris, Lithuania
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 45,000
House in Lentvaris, Lithuania
House
Lentvaris, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 338,000
House in Lentvaris, Lithuania
House
Lentvaris, Lithuania
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir