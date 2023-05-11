Lithuania
Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lentvaris Eldership, Lithuania
House
Salos, Lithuania
65 m²
2
€ 155,000
3 room apartment
Lentvaris, Lithuania
3
97 m²
3/3
€ 259,000
House
Salos, Lithuania
105 m²
1
€ 245,000
House
Salos, Lithuania
174 m²
2
€ 339,900
House
Salos, Lithuania
174 m²
2
€ 339,900
3 room apartment
Salos, Lithuania
3
56 m²
2/3
€ 129,999
House
Salos, Lithuania
174 m²
2
€ 339,900
House
Salos, Lithuania
152 m²
2
€ 229,000
3 room apartment
Salos, Lithuania
3
65 m²
1/2
€ 155,000
House
Rackunai, Lithuania
193 m²
1
€ 310,000
House
Salos, Lithuania
147 m²
2
€ 235,000
House
Kariotiskes, Lithuania
126 m²
1
€ 185,000
House
Vosyliukai, Lithuania
93 m²
2
€ 80,000
House
Salos, Lithuania
77 m²
2
€ 155,000
House
Salos, Lithuania
104 m²
2
€ 244,900
House
Salos, Lithuania
77 m²
2
€ 155,000
3 room apartment
Lentvaris, Lithuania
3
97 m²
3/3
€ 259,000
House
Zemieji Semeniukai, Lithuania
128 m²
2
€ 179,000
House
Vosyliukai, Lithuania
60 m²
2
€ 40,000
House
Salos, Lithuania
153 m²
2
€ 219,000
House
Salos, Lithuania
154 m²
2
€ 219,000
House
Salos, Lithuania
154 m²
2
€ 219,000
House
Salos, Lithuania
154 m²
2
€ 219,000
House
Salos, Lithuania
152 m²
2
€ 219,000
House
Salos, Lithuania
97 m²
2
€ 175,000
House
Salos, Lithuania
77 m²
2
€ 155,000
House
Salos, Lithuania
65 m²
2
€ 119,900
House
Salos, Lithuania
104 m²
2
€ 244,900
House
Salos, Lithuania
77 m²
2
€ 155,000
House
Kariotiskes, Lithuania
203 m²
2
€ 299,000
