Residential properties for sale in Lentvaris, Lithuania

3 room apartment in Lentvaris, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Lentvaris, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 259,000
House in Lentvaris, Lithuania
House
Lentvaris, Lithuania
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 45,000
House in Lentvaris, Lithuania
House
Lentvaris, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 338,000
House in Lentvaris, Lithuania
House
Lentvaris, Lithuania
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
